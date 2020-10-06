(Video) United legend Giggs labels Liverpool a “fantastic club” and lauds Klopp

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Wales boss is working closely with Reds starlet Neco Williams during international duty and has been talking about the young full-back.

Giggs explained that social media is now just a part of life, but the defender has a good network of support around him, after the youngster come under fierce and unfair criticism online.

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):