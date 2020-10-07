It looks like Nathaniel Clyne has found a new club after leaving Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has seemingly found a new club after his contract with the Premier League champions ran out over the summer.

The full-back has been training with Crystal Palace in London, the club where he started his professional career back in 2008 and it seems that’s where he’ll sign a fresh deal.

That’s according to The Beautiful Game Podcast, a relatively new but reliable source – made more evident by GOAL’s Neil Jones retweeting their claim on Clyne (below).

Nathaniel Clyne is expected to sign for #CPFC before the weekend 🔵🔴 #TBGPOD — The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) October 6, 2020

The full-back signed for the Reds in 2015 and quickly became an important cog in the team until the 2017/18 season when he picked up a few injuries.

Youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod from Jurgen Klopp to stand-in for Clyne and the rest is history, with the senior-most right-back playing only ten more games in the following seasons.

The 29-year-old saw his Liverpool contract out over the summer, but unfortunately left the club without a major honour to speak of.

Clyne struggled to regain fitness in his final years at Anfield and never made enough appearances to automatically receive medals for the Premier League, Club World Cup, Super Cup or Champions League.