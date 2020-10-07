Liverpool already ahead of Man Utd in 2021’s race for Jadon Sancho – report

Manchester United’s failed move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer was well documented and thoroughly embarrassing for our most bitter rivals.

Liverpool fans got an idea of how that feels with the pursuit of Thiago Alcantara, but the Reds ended up signing the Spain international well ahead of deadline day.

A sensational claim has now been made by the Independent, who report that the Reds are already ahead of the Red Devils in 2021’s race for Sancho.

Their article – which you can read in full here – states both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are now seen as more likelier destinations for the England international.

Jurgen Klopp is a well known fan of the Dortmund flyer, so it’s not a surprise to hear our name mentioned in the same breath as Sancho.

The 2021/22 season is, of course, a long way off and we’ve got a full campaign ahead of us yet – so it’s not worth putting too much thought into transfer rumours for next summer.

If Sancho continues to develop as well as he has done, he’ll likely be challenging Mo Salah or maybe even Sadio Mane on the left-wing for a place in the starting team should a move actually come to fruition.