Liverpool are planning to sell £45m duo in January – report

Liverpool are reportedly looking to offload both Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson in the January transfer window, as reported the Daily Star.

The duo were linked with moves away from Anfield this summer, but palatable bids never arrived for either player and they’ve stuck around thus far.

The domestic transfer window is still open, but the quality of Wilson and certainly Shaqiri is likely to halt any deal to take either player into the EFL dead in its tracks.

Selling two right-sided, left-footed wingers seems odd, but it makes sense with Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota now preferred options in the absence of either Mo Salah or Sadio Mane.

MORE: Liverpool may already have Wijnaldum’s midfield replacement lined up for 2021

Shaqiri and Wilson were among several Liverpool players tipped for an Anfield exit over the summer, with GOAL’s Neil Jones reporting that the champions were open to offers.

Marko Grujic was another and the Serbian completed a season-long move to Porto on the local deadline day, but will return next summer, while Rhian Brewster left on a permanent transfer to Sheffield United.

Should offers arrive for the remaining want-away stars, the Liverpool Echo reported that the Reds would ask for £25million for Shaqiri, while the Mirror claim £20million would be the price for Wilson.