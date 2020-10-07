Liverpool may already have Wijnaldum’s midfield replacement lined up for 2021

Gini Wijnaldum is expected to leave Liverpool next summer at the end of his contract, with Barcelona said to be interested in the 29-year-old.

If it does actually happen, it’ll be a big blow to the team and Jurgen Klopp, with the Dutchman being the boss’ most-used midfielder since his signing.

Liverpool may already have a replacement lined up for the Netherlands international, though – and he’s a little closer to home than you may think.

Marko Grujic has just signed for Portuguese giants Porto on a season-long loan and will return to Melwood next summer with two years left on his deal.

Should the season in the Primeira Liga go well for the Serbian, he will give Klopp something to think about in the wake of Wijnaldum’s departure.

With the signing of Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool’s midfield options are as stacked as they’ve ever been since the era Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano.

Over the next 12 months, it’s likely we’ll see Gini’s role in the team decrease, with the boss readying for his more-than-possible exit next summer.

The gap the Dutchman would leave wouldn’t be as big as the role he occupied for most of his Anfield tenure, but it could be a suitable size for Grujic to fill.

But don’t just take my word for it – according to James Pearce, the Serbian hasn’t given up on becoming a success at Liverpool and his latest move could set him up to claim a place in the senior squad.