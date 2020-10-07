Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones smashed it on his England U21 debut, bagging an assist

Curtis Jones earned his first call up for the England U21 team last week, and has surprisingly already made his debut for the Young Lions.

Starting the match against Andorra on Wednesday afternoon, the Toxteth born Liverpool midfielder made a great first impression.

Jones provided an assist for Brentford talent Josh Dasilva in the second-half, which gave England the lead after a dominant period.

This was the highlight of the game for our No.17, but his impact was felt all over the pitch and he grew in confidence as the game went on.

MORE: It looks like Nathaniel Clyne has found a new club after leaving Liverpool

The young midfielder pulled off 95% of his passes and successfully negotiated seven of his 11 attempted ground duels before he was removed ahead of time.

Jones wasn’t the only Liverpool starlet to get the nod either – youngster Rhys Williams, who featured in the Reds’ EFL Cup fixture against Arsenal last month, was also picked.

The spotlight is on Curtis, though – the 19-year-old has seen his role at Anfield grow exponentially over the last two years under Jurgen Klopp.

The midfielder has effectively absorbed the responsibilities of Adam Lallana, who left the Reds for Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer.