Liverpool trio set for late exits after Grujic seals last-minute move to Portugal

Nat Phillips, Ben Woodburn and Yasser Larouci are all expected to seal moves away from Liverpool before the domestic transfer window shuts by the end of next week.

The trio seemingly have no future at Anfield, having not made a breakthrough in their years at the club. All three have had a taste of senior football with the Reds, but haven’t shown the quality that is required thus far.

Loan deals seem likely for Phillips and Woodburn, while a permanent deal should align with Larouci’s interests, with the BBC claiming the full-back is ready to quit Liverpool.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, a well-know solid source for the Reds, all three have garnered interest from the English Football League and could make a move.

Brentford have been linked with Larouci by the Evening Standard, Phillips is tipped to sign for Swansea by the Express and Woodburn to Hull has been talked about by the Mail.

Midfielder Marko Grujic completed a season-long loan deal to Porto, but there is no obligation to buy for the Primeira Liga outfit, suggesting the Serbian may yet have a future at Anfield.