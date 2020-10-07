(Photo) “I’ve missed this man” – Henderson shares snap with former Liverpool star

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is currently on international duty with England and has linked up with a fan favourite.

Former Reds striker Danny Ings is also with the Three Lions, and the skipper is buzzing to be sharing the pitch with his old mate again.

Henderson tweeted a photograph of him and the Southampton forward looking happy in training, with the caption: “I’ve missed this man.”

Ings didn’t have the best luck at Anfield with injuries, but still holds a place in the hearts of Liverpool fans for his time at the club.

Take a look at the photo below: