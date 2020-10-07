Wijnaldum opens up on Barcelona speculation and doesn’t rule out contract extension

It looks more than likely that Gini Wijnaldum will depart Liverpool on the expiration of his contract at the end of this season.

The Dutchman was in talks with the club over an extension but they have ended, with Wijnaldum’s representatives demanding longer terms and also more money than was on the table.

Barca were heavily linked to Gini when the window was open, due to their manager Ronald Koeman rating him extremely highly – but no bid was forthcoming – even after we bought Thiago from Bayern Munich.

“I don’t think it was that serious,” Wijnaldum told Sky Sports of the Barca speculation. “Otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened.

“There was nothing precise. The way it looks now, I will stay in Liverpool.