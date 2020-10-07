Wijnaldum opens up on the ‘painful experience’ of Villa Park

Gini Wijnaldum has explained how he just wants to put the humbling we received at Villa Park on Sunday night behind him and focus on his international fixtures with Netherlands.

The Dutchman stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, but put in just as diabolical a performance as his team-mates in the 7-2 drubbing.

It was entirely uncharacteristic and something we very much hope never happens again.

“We have to go on with that,” he told Sky Sports. “Of course, it was a painful experience that we are not accustomed to in Liverpool.

“But it happened and we have to learn from it. Now I am here and hopefully we will achieve good results and simply go on with it.”

With Jordan Henderson and Thiago set to be available for Liverpool again after the international break, Jurgen Klopp has some big decisions to make over who remains in his midfield…

We can see Fabinho dropping back to central defence to give Joe Gomez a break, which will allow Thiago the no.6 spot, with the skipper supporting us on the right and Gini Wijnaldum on the left of the central three.

This trio is balanced and experienced – and is maybe one we’d choose to go with for the time being.

The midfield badly needs its captain back, and Thiago’s composure and experience will benefit us greatly to boot.