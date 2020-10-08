Curtis Jones’ incredible stats from England U21 debut

Curtis Jones was arguably the best player on the park as England U21 drew 3-3 with Turkey last night.

The Scouser was making his debut for the side, having been a regular previously in the U18s.

Jones registered an assist, but was extremely confident on the ball – completing all six of his attempted dribbles – a sign of his ability to make things happens centrally.

This feels like a real coming of age season for the youngster, who has two goals for the Reds so far already – albeit in the EFL Cup.

We would have presumed at the beginning of the campaign that his minutes might be hard to come by, but Jurgen Klopp has shown he’s more than happy to bring him off the bench ahead of more established team-mates on more than one occasion – even during the 7-2 drubbing we received on Sunday v Aston Villa.

The likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson will be back after the international break, but Jones is now almost level in contention with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we’d suggest.

Keep up the good work, lad!