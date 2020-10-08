Diogo Jota explains his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp while on international duty with Portugal

Diogo Jota reckons Jurgen Klopp can help him reach his full potential.

Liverpool signed the Portugal international from Wolves in the summer for a large sum – but one that is payable over five years instead of all at once.

At 23-years-old, Jota is the perfect age to hit another level, given he has already had Premier League experience and started life at Anfield brightly – scoring his first goal v Arsenal last week.

Jota is currently away with Portugal, and did well v Spain last night, and has been talking about his bumper move.

“When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country. It’s impossible to say no,” he said, reported in the Echo.

“We’re talking about world class players, the best in their positions. It is good to be a part of the team now.

“Jurgen, I think, is a fantastic coach. I looked at him when I was a kid and he was already playing in Champions League finals.

“So I’ve known him for a long time, not personally of course, but now I will. And I think he is the right manager for me at this stage of my career.

“It is a good and right step. As players, we always want to grow and develop to a better status. That is what I want. I want to grow here and I think this is the right club.”

We like Jota as a player, and think he’s a very nice rotation option for the front-three.

With Roberto Firmino woefully out of form, there’s even a chance Jota can start from the left, Sadio Mane on the right and Mo Salah, who has probably been our best player this season, through the middle.

Ideally, Bobby will be back to his best soon, of course. He’s a phenomenal footballer – and it’s not like we’ve struggled to score goals this season – but he just doesn’t seem his usual self just yet.

That being said, it’s the midfield and the backline who need to step up v Everton next time out.