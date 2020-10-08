(Image) Everton fans have graffitied Melwood after their excellent start to the season

We really, really hope Liverpool can beat Everton after the international break…

For starters, they’re top of the table on 12 points after four wins from four and are looking about as good as any time they have in the past two decades – and more – probably!

The Merseyside Derby has been a cakewalk for years, but at Goodison Park next time out, our rivals will be expecting a result, especially given our 7-2 humbling at the hands of Aston Villa.

This graffiti on Melwood this morning, proves as much.

An overexcited Toffee has obviously felt the need to celebrate his team’s start to the season by lauding his side’s Italian manager – on the side of our training ground.

As if Jurgen Klopp’s side needed any more motivation to bounce back!