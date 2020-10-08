(Image) Grujic seemingly slates Adrian online for 7-2 loss after signing for Porto – Klopp will be furious

Marko Grujic could be in very hot water with Jurgen Klopp after the Serbian seemingly publicly slated goalkeeper Adrian on social media.

It appears the on-loan Liverpool midfielder was responding to a post praising him, when the Reds’ 7-2 thrashing at Villa Park was brought up.

Replying to someone else’s comments, it seems Grujic said the result will probably be the end of Adrian’s LFC career and added a smirking emoji.

Whatever your opinion of the Spaniard is, he’s a Liverpool player and the boss will be furious with this kind of behaviour, if the screenshot (below) is accurate.