Jurgen Klopp recalls the “special” moment he knew he was going to be Liverpool manager

As of today, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has now been with the Reds for five years – and it’s been quite the ride so far!

From doubters to believers, the German has transformed us from a top eight side into the reigning Premier League and world champions.

It’s incredible to think what he’s achieved in such a relatively short space of time, but the journey had to start somewhere.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the boss recalled the moment he knew he was going to join the Reds in 2015 – and it’s glorious.

“I cannot forget the moment when I got the call from my agent that Liverpool is interested. And the feeling I had in that moment,” he said.

“I was completely in a holiday mood; we were in Portugal, in Lisbon, with the family, both boys were with us. Ulla and I were sitting in an outside coffee bar.

“Actually I didn’t take a lot of phone calls in that time, it was like: ‘Come on, don’t bother me.’ But then I saw it and it was like I had a feeling it could be something interesting. So I take the phone and he tells me, and I felt the excitement inside.

“But because of all the things I said before to my family, I couldn’t immediately say: ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ I had to ask: ‘What’s your opinion?’ I still remember both boys were like: ‘Yes!’ We look at Ulla and she looked at all three of us: ‘Oh, it looks like the holiday is over!’

“It was just a really nice moment to have it together. There was nothing decided in that moment, it was not that I spoke to anybody else. We flew home, Mike Gordon called me then two days later. Then I flew over to New York and all that stuff.

“But this very first moment when I got aware of the interest of Liverpool was already pretty special. And from that moment on it got better and better.”

It’s lovely to hear how excited the boss was to get the call from Liverpool, knowing he was just as enthusiastic as us with news of interest.

The rebuild under Klopp was slow to begin with, but the German laid down the foundations to build up and create a monstrous team.

With the signings of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, the Reds were on their path to glory under the new boss.

Five years later and we’ve won the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup – and Klopp isn’t finished yet!