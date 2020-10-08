Liverpool confirm signing of young goalkeeper who already has Alisson’s blessing

Liverpool have finally confirmed the signing of young Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, in a deal reportedly worth around £800,000 – according to the Echo.

The 17-year-old has already begun training with the squad at Melwood and is expected to start the season with Barry Lewtas’ U23 team, but could be involved in senior match-day squads as an option off the bench.

Welcome to the Reds, Marcelo Pitaluga 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 8, 2020

Pitaluga was linked with a move to Liverpool for most of the summer, with Jurgen Klopp hoping to find Alisson’s eventual heir at Anfield, until it was finally confirmed by Fluminense in the second week of September.

The youngster already has Ali’s seal of approval, apparently – with Muriel Becker explaining the Liverpool star likely played a significant role in Pitaluga’s decision to swap Brazil for Merseyside.

Fans of the Fluzão held the teenager in a very high regard, with many taking to the streets in Rio de Janeiro, parading around a banner saying ‘outlet Fluminense‘ shortly after the deal was announced.

Many Liverpool supporters are excited by the signing Pitaluga, but it should be noted that Adrian still very much remains Jurgen Klopp’s second-choice goalkeeper.