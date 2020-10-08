Liverpool handed boost as Shaqiri tests negative for COVID-19 after previously testing positive

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has tested negative for COVID-19, just days after testing positive for the virus, the Swiss FA have confirmed.

The winger will now travel with the rest of the Switzerland squad to take on Spain in the forthcoming Nations League fixture in Madrid, pending UEFA’s approval.

So @XS_11official is no longer Covid-19 positive and is travelling to Spain with the rest of the Switzerland squad, awaiting UEFA medical committee confirmation he can play pic.twitter.com/Jpv2ixCi0R — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 8, 2020

It was announced only two days ago that Shaqiri had tested positive for COVID-19 and the winger was forced into self-isolation.

Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane also contracted the virus in the last two weeks, but are expected to recover in time for the Merseyside Derby after the international break.

Shaqiri had been linked with a move away from Anfield all summer long – but despite interest, there was a lack of concrete bids for the winger.

The Switzerland international was absent from the Reds’ EFL Cup clash against Arsenal, which was a surprise given his performance in the previous round.

Jurgen Klopp explained that there was something going on behind the scenes, referring to a possible transfer for the winger, and that’s why he wasn’t picked.

No move was agreed and now Shaqiri will remain with Liverpool – until January at the very least – but he is expected to depart Anfield next year.