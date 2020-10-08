Liverpool tipped to activate Upamecano’s outrageously cheap release clause – report

Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United and Man City in next summer’s transfer market for RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano.

That’s according to reliable German outlet BILD (via Sport Witness), who also claim the Frenchman will be available for as little as €40million (£36.5mil).

It’s said the Leipzig star has a release clause in his contract which becomes active next summer – whoever inserted it will be kicking themselves because it’s ludicrously cheap!

Upamecano’s current deal with the German outfit runs until 2023, but rumours of his potential departure were rife over the summer.

He stayed, ending speculation for now, but that’ll just start up again as soon as the next transfer window nears, with the player destined for greatness.

While it’s nice to hear the Reds being linked with some of the most promising names in the world football, there’s probably not much in this rumour.

United are infinitely more likely to make a move than both Liverpool and City, with their defence an absolute weakness.

Should Upamecano continue his development over the next 12 months, there will certainly be more rumours surrounding the 21-year-old.