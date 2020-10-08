Liverpool’s Champions League squad confirmed with one senior player missing out

Liverpool have had their Champions League squad for the 2020/21 season confirmed by UEFA, with the 25 names now listed on their official website.

Harry Wilson misses out as expected, and it should be noted youngsters like Curtis Jones and Neco Williams do not need to be registered in List A.

Harvey Elliott is an exception to that rule, but that’s because he was trained up by Fulham and not Liverpool.

Xherdan Shaqiri has also made the squad, despite strong rumours linking him with a transfer away from the 2019 Champions League winners over the summer.

Bobby Firmino has curiously been labelled as a midfielder on the squad list, but then again so has Sadio Mane, despite Mo Salah being recognised as a forward.

Liverpool kick-off their European campaign later this month with Ajax, after being drawn in a group with the Dutch outfit alongside Atalanta and Midtjylland.

The Reds biggest test in the group stage will probably be away at the Stadio di Bergamo in Italy, with the Nerazzurri netting an outstanding 98 goals in Serie A last season.

