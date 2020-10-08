Micah Richards thinks Joe Gomez is being exposed by Liverpool’s tactics

Micah Richards thinks Joe Gomez’s current defensive frailties are down to the high-line Liverpool are playing and the lack of help from players in front of him.

Liverpool were torn apart on countless occasions by Aston Villa, who ran rampant as our system fell to pieces in the second-half on Sunday night.

“What the problem is that they [Liverpool] are holding the [high] line and then not running back,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live

“It’s like they are always expecting to catch everyone offside. There was a couple of times with Gomez, who I think is one of the best English defenders, but I think how they want him to play, they are sometimes exposing him. It’s almost like he’s not expecting it at times.”

It certainly did look that way at Villa Park – but we have to remember – that’s how Liverpool played in our first three winning games of the season – and last term – when we strolled to the Premier League title.

One issue on Sunday was that the space between defensive line and goalkeeper was huge. Alisson is comfortable waiting ten yards out of his box to sweep up any long balls – but Adrian isn’t – simply.

The passes by our defenders being played back to him were sharp – which Alisson would be ok with – but the Spaniard isn’t – either.

That’s not entirely his fault. The backline need to realise who is behind them instead of blindly do the same thing and blaming Adrian when it goes wrong.

Jurgen Klopp would have liked to get the boys back on the training ground after the humbling defeat, but the international break might help them get their minds off it.

Let’s make sure you we beat Everton next time out, though!