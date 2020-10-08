Southampton send hilarious warning to Liverpool captain Henderson after Ings tweet

Former Liverpool star Danny Ings is currently with the England squad, and so is Jordan Henderson.

The duo were snapped together during training and the Reds captain shared the photograph on his Twitter account, with the caption “I’ve missed this man.”

It didn’t take long for the tweet to blow up, with Henderson not overly active on social media in general.

Southampton’s Twitter admin saw what the Liverpool captain had posted and thought of a funny reply.

They quoted the tweet and said “Don’t get any funny ideas, Jordan,” which is a nod to the Reds signing many Southampton players in recent years.

Take a look at the funny message below:

Don’t get any funny ideas, Jordan 🧐 https://t.co/BfBMbFR0n6 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 7, 2020

We at Empire of the Kop are so happy to see Ings smashing it elsewhere.

He had a torrid time at Liverpool with injuries and it’s really nice to see him catch a break, he’s such a hard-working player who wears his heart on his sleeve.

The fact that fans and players alike are still talking about Ings years after his departure tells you just how well liked he was, not to mention that massive Jurgen Klopp hug last season!