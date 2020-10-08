(Video) Brilliant compilation of Mo Salah’s unseen genius moments is a must-watch

Mohamed Salah is one of the best footballers in the world and that’s an undisputable fact – he scores so many goals and creates loads of chances for his team-mates.

But there are elements to the Egyptian’s game that often go unnoticed – chiefly his passing and pressing.

A compilation put together by Bassam Echelon on YouTube highlights Salah’s passing capabilities, and it’s even taken us aback to be honest!

Obviously we’re aware the Egyptian is a great passer, but some of the things he pulled off in the video are ridiculous.

Take a look at the comp below: