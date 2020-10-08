(Video) Curtis Jones skins two defenders and plays perfect pass for England U21 assist v Andorra

Curtis Jones made his England U21 debut last night, and by all accounts, did a fine job!

The Scouser started in midfield and registered an assist, as well as putting up some excellent stats throughout the 90 minutes.

You can check out the goal he made at about 55 seconds in the video below. Jones skins two players down the outside of the box, before getting his head up and carefully squaring the ball for Josh DaSilva to score.

Jones will hopefully play in the next two fixtures and arrive back to Melwood full of confidence.

The lad needs as many minutes as possible this season so he can keep on his upward curve.