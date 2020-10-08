(Video) Hundreds of times Sadio Mane skinned the defender alive: Outrageous dribbling/skill compilation

Sadio Mane will be back in the Liverpool starting XI for the Merseyside Derby, unless there are any complications surrounding his positive coronavirus test – and we can’t wait to have him back.

He was our best player in the Opening Three matches and it shouldn’t be a surprise that we were an all-round worse side without his influence on the left-wing v Aston Villa.

In this compilation below, you’ll see loads and loads of times Mane sent an opponent for the Echo – and considering it’s maybe the most unnecessary international break of all time – we felt it was a nice time to share it!

Wow – what a footballer. We especially like his trick on Neymar halfway through!