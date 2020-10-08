(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s funniest moments as the boss celebrates five years with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now been with the reigning Premier League champions for five years.

It’s honestly flown over, and the German has delivered every international trophy available to the Reds in his time with the club, not to mention the domestic title.

The boss is charismatic and often shares a laugh with anyone who interviews him.

Klopp has built up quite the list of memorable encounters over the last five years, and BT Sport have put together a nice compilation of his funniest moments.

Take a watch of the video below: