(Video) LFC star Diogo Jota destroys Spain defender with filthy skill move & nutmeg

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was in the mood on Wednesday night as Portugal took on Spain in an international friendly.

The game ended 0-0, but there was one moment which will have Reds fans purring.

Jota was introduced with 20 minutes to go, coming on with Joao Felix to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Francisco Trincao.

It didn’t take long for the Liverpool star to make an impact – wowing fans at home with a stunning skill move, nutmegging a defender and leaving him in the dust.

After the video (below) cuts off, Jota made a run into Spain’s penalty area but was dispossessed.

Take a look at this short clip (via ESPN):