(Video) Mo Salah’s best passes make a mockery of his selfish-tagline

Mo Salah is not only a world-class goalscorer (that much is pretty much recognised by everyone) but also a world-class creator (which very much isn’t)!

The Egyptian is lethal in the penalty area, but when he’s outside it, he gets his head up and has the ability to play intricate passes, threaded through-balls or clever crosses – with all parts of his foot.

In short, if he never got in the box to score 30-odd goals per season, he’d still be regarded as a mighty fine right-winger for the manner in which he can supply team-mates.

Since arriving at Liverpool, he’s registered more assists than Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino, too.

Check out the brilliant eight-minute compilation of his best passes, below. Special footballer…