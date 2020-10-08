(Video) Van Dijk and Wijnaldum return to action for Netherlands, but it doesn’t go to plan v Mexico…

It was Frank de Boer’s first match in charge of Netherlands last night – and it ended badly – with the Dutch losing a friendly 1-0 to Mexico.

Virgil van Dijk started in central defence, with Gini Wijnaldum as a roaming no.8 – but thankfully for us – both were subbed off at half-time – limiting their involvement in the fixture and hopefully keeping them as fresh as possible.

Nathan Ake came on for Netherland’s skipper VVD and gave away the penalty that was converted by Raul Jimenez of Wolves – and you can see the action in the video below.

Holland face Bosnia and Italy next in the Nations League, where we’d expect their two star Liverpool players to be more heavily involved.