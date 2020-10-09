Alisson Becker over the moon Liverpool have signed a new Brazilian goalkeeper…

Alisson is delighted with Liverpool signing Marcelo Pitaluga – the 17-year-old Brazilian prodigy the club officially announced yesterday.

The fact the Reds announced him is actually a big deal. We sign loads of hit prospects around this age, but they don’t get the big unveiling that Pitaluga got yesterday – which suggests Liverpool think very, very highly of him.

Harvey Elliott is another who got the treatment, and the teenager went straight into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team training squad rather than compete with the U18s – as a 16-year-old usually would.

Alisson posted a bunch of happy Brazil emojis to celebrate the deal.

Pitaluga won’t be involved in the first-team for some time, despite many fans prematurely calling for him do to so following Adrian’s horror-show v Aston Villa.

The best thing we can do is allow him time and space to develop at his own rate.

Welcome, Marcelo!