Many LFC fans react to Grujic’s shocking comments on Adrian: ‘He should be punished by the club’

Marko Grujic has let himself down badly, in our opinion. The midfielder has went public in his criticism of Adrian – stating that Ollie Watkins has ‘probably ended Adrian’s career’ on Instagram – including a sly smiling emoji – proving it’s something he wants to happen.

Liverpool fans have been discussing the issue on Twitter – with most agreeing that the midfielder, who just left to join FC Porto on loan – has messed up and acted very unprofessionally.

There are also a large number who are celebrating Grujic’s comments as some kind of victory, which we struggle to understand given that Adrian will be our starting goalkeeper for the next two months and he badly needs our support.

Liverpool signed Marcelo Pitaluga yesterday, but the 17-year-old won’t be between the sticks for the Merseyside Derby, and nor should he be.

 

