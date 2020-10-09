Many LFC fans react to Grujic’s shocking comments on Adrian: ‘He should be punished by the club’

Marko Grujic has let himself down badly, in our opinion. The midfielder has went public in his criticism of Adrian – stating that Ollie Watkins has ‘probably ended Adrian’s career’ on Instagram – including a sly smiling emoji – proving it’s something he wants to happen.

Liverpool fans have been discussing the issue on Twitter – with most agreeing that the midfielder, who just left to join FC Porto on loan – has messed up and acted very unprofessionally.

There are also a large number who are celebrating Grujic’s comments as some kind of victory, which we struggle to understand given that Adrian will be our starting goalkeeper for the next two months and he badly needs our support.

Liverpool signed Marcelo Pitaluga yesterday, but the 17-year-old won’t be between the sticks for the Merseyside Derby, and nor should he be.

Wonder if this is reflective of the mood around the club about Adrian. Unprofessional to say the least but what does Grujic have to gain by being nice anyway as he knows he has no LFC career — H (@Humza_lfc) October 8, 2020

I don't care what you think of Adrían, but what Marko Grujic did is extremely unprofessional and he should be punished by the club for it. Laughing & making a joke about your own teammate saying 'His career might be finished' will only increase hostility in the dressing room. — Hugo Zoff (@SurMerco) October 8, 2020

How Ironic, in stating that Adrian has had his career at LFC ended on IG, Grujic has perhaps just ended his own 👌 clever boy 😕 — Chris Burn 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@redbhoyburn) October 8, 2020

Lowkey this worries me and could potentially prove the point that no one in the squad trusts Adrian. If grujic is saying that in public, God knows what’s said behind closed doors https://t.co/MWZVRluKbf — Thia🐐 (@bubbIxs) October 8, 2020

Marko Grujic actually said Watkins probably ended Adrian’s career. Should I laugh or cry? — Utkarsh Jos (@UtkarshJos) October 8, 2020

All the Grujic comment does is confirm the suspicions a lot of us had about what some of the squad think about Adrián — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) October 8, 2020

Grujic slandering Adrian my god 😭😭 My new favourite player. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) October 8, 2020