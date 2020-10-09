Thiago reacts to his Liverpool tune and he loves it – ‘A catchy song…’

Thiago might have only played 45 minutes for Liverpool so far, but we’re pretty sure he’s going to be the absolute business.

The midfielder has just ended his isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19, so will be able to get back up to stretch with his team-mates who haven’t been on international duty at Melwood.

It’s a crying shame Thiago cannot be serenaded with his new chant at Anfield – it really is – but at least the Spaniard has heard the brilliant tune – and he’s actually reacted on Twitter as well!

The Spaniard labelled the remix of the Gibson Brothers classic, ‘A catchy song,’ which when you consider it’s been hummed by nearly every Liverpool fan since his transfer from Bayern Munich, is quite the understatement!