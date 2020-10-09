(Video) Connor Coady gives beautiful interview and Reds wonder what could have been

Connor Coady scored his first England goal last night, and the Wolves captain gave a memorable interview post-match.

He spoke brilliantly to ITV – and you can check it out in the video below:

Coady was a highly-rated member of the Liverpool Academy and under Kenny Dalglish, it looked like he might get a proper chance in the first-team.

But Brendan Rodgers came in and Coady dropped down the pecking order and had to make his name in the lower leagues instead.

Now a Premier League and international star, many Reds on Twitter questioned if the Scouser would want a return to his boyhood club.

