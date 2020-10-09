Wijnaldum loves ‘unbelievable’ midfield rival Thiago: ‘I think it’s a perfect match: Liverpool and Thiago’

Gini Wijnaldum thinks Thiago is going to do wonders for Liverpool and has lauded the Spaniard while on international duty.

So far, Thiago’s positive coronavirus test has limited his Liverpool minutes to just 45 – but what a half it was…

He broke passing records in the 2-0 win over Chelsea and looked like he’d been dominating Premier League midfields for many a season.

For us, Thiago is maybe the best deep-lying playmaker in the world and we cannot wait to have him back in the starting XI – hopefully for the Merseyside Derby in just over a week’s time.

“Everything impressed me,” Wijnaldum told Liverpoolfc.com. “I saw him play for years now, I played against him when we played against Bayern, and the awareness he has on the pitch, the confidence he has on the ball and the way he manages to let the team play is unbelievable.

“He’s such a quality player that is going to make this team even better than we were before. So, I’m really happy, everyone is really happy, to have him here. He’s also happy to be here.

“I think it’s a perfect match: Liverpool and Thiago.”

Thiago’s signing might in some ways limit Wijnaldum’s appearances, but Jurgen Klopp has shown in the past that when Gini is fit, he plays – so it’s more likely that both will feature in the German’s favoured three.

We can see Fabinho playing in central defence, allowing Thiago to play in his favoured no.6 role, with Jordan Henderson and Wijnaldum either side.

That might just be a side without weakness, although we don’t want to count our chickens after the 7-2 humbling we received at Villa Park!