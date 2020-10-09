Worry about Jordan Henderson’s injury following England game

England beat Wales 3-0 in a tremendously unnecessary friendly last night, that saw Joe Gomez play, Trent Alexander-Arnold remain on the bench and Jordan Henderson failed to even make it…

There is no reason Hendo wouldn’t have been on the bench other than that he was not fit enough, which is a worry considering he was a sub v Aston Villa on Sunday evening – five days ago – suggesting there has been some kind of recurrence to his issue.

We’d much rather he heads back to Melwood and gets himself ready for the Merseyside Derby, which we desperately want him to start – but think this is probably unlikely.

Hopefully, whatever it was that saw him unavailable to be named a sub v Wales isn’t any type of long-term issue and he can feature against either Belgium or Denmark in the two upcoming Nations League games.

Gareth Southgate has a history of misusing Liverpool players, however, and then them coming back with an injury – so we’re understandably a little concerned given the squad’s various current issues.