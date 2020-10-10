Jack Grealish admits his schooling of Liverpool was ‘actually a weird one’

Jack Grealish put Liverpool to the sword last Sunday – and we are not ashamed to admit it.

The Englishman was incredible at Villa Park, scoring twice, assisting three and cutting our defensive-line to shreds with multiple intricate passes.

It turns out Grealish wasn’t even fully fit for the game – and found his own personal performance unexpected and ‘weird’.

“It was actually a weird one,” Grealish told the Guardian when discussing the victory. “I had a fitness test on the day of the Liverpool game (last Sunday).

“I hadn’t even trained for the two days before it because I had a sore hamstring. I didn’t expect to play the way I did.

“(It) doesn’t come around often in your lifetime as a footballer, it was crazy.

“I’m capable of these types of performances. The aim is to do it every weekend like some of the players in this (England) squad – Harry Kane, Raheem (Sterling), Marcus (Rashford). It is the standard these guys set.”

Villa were way better than us on the day, but we didn’t get the rub of the green and three of the goals we conceded were from huge deflections.

That doesn’t hide the fact we were abysmal – and the manner in which we lost our heads at 5-2 was alarming – but we’d still like to consider it a one-off.

We suppose we’ll find out how the team reacts in the Merseyside Derby after the international break – with a win capable of putting us joint top of the table.