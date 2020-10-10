‘Ridiculous…’ New £15 Liverpool Pay-Per-View fee slammed

The Premier League has decide to sell some one-off games for fans to watch on television via pay-per-view services on Sky and BT.

Each match will cost supporters £15 a time, which we think is utterly ludicrous considering the overall cost of Sky and BT in the first place – and the fact that Amazon Prime now show a number of games as well – which is even more expensive on top.

James Pearce, the Liverpool correspondent for the Athletic, has branded the cost ‘ridiculous’ and we couldn’t agree more.

Liverpool v Sheffield United will now kick-off at 8pm on Saturday October 24 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

£15 extra for fans on top of Sky/BT subscriptions to watch on TV a game played in an empty stadium. Ridiculous. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 9, 2020

All this is going to do is drive more English football fans into illegally streaming matches.

A fair cost would be £5/game. We think most fans would be willing to pay that – but £15 is a real hit – considering other games of equal importance are on that day as usual on Sky and BT.