(Video) ‘Can I just leave this here?’ Henderson not happy with FIFA 21 ratings card as Trent laughs at his pace

Jordan Henderson is up to an 86 on FIFA 21 from 83 in last year’s game, but Liverpool’s skipper still feels he’s being a little hard done by!

The captain opened his new card in a video for LFCTV, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson acting as presenters.

Trent found Hendo’s limited pace (on his game-card) hilarious – while the man himself questioned, ‘Why was it even 83 to begin with?!’

That’s a fair point, considering he was just off the back of winning the Champions League at that time…

You can watch the Henderson segment at around 4:40 in this clip, but it’s all worth checking out.