(Video) Firmino’s first goal for Brazil v Bolivia shows real no.9 instincts

We like this very much from Roberto Firmino…

In fact, it’s the kind of goal he scored loads of in the 2017/18 season when he bagged 27 for Liverpool in all competitions…

The 29-year-old started up top for Brazil last night v Bolivia, between Neymar and Everton – and scored two in the 5-0 World Cup Qualifying victory.

His first goal was assisted by Neymar, with Bobby waiting at the back post to tap in.

Hopefully this will restore some confidence in him before the Merseyside Derby.

Fabinho was an unused sub, while Alisson didn’t travel due to his injury.

Watch the goal, courtesy of beIN SPORT, here: