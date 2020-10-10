(Video) ‘I’m the lowest in this entire building…’ Ox rightly fuming at FIFA 21 rating

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was Liverpool’s fourth highest scorer last season, but FIFA decided to lower his rating into the 70s!

The midfielder’s 79 card went down like a led balloon with Ox, and we can understand why in truth – he’s way better than that. 82/83 at the very least – regardless of his injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson naturally found it quite funny, with the latter adding that he actually felt a bit sorry for his mate when considering the unfairness of the rating.

‘I’m the lowest in the entire building,” said Ox – who eventually saw the funny side.

