(Video) Jota takes the mickey out of Trent for what happened in the summer when they faced each other

Remember back in the summer, when Premier League footballers were facing each other in a knockout FIFA 20 tournament, streamed live on BBC?

(It goes to show how badly everyone was missing football, in fairness!)

But Trent Alexander-Arnold got to the final, only to be beaten by Diogo Jota, then of Wolves.

Since, Jota has signed for Liverpool and is a team-mate of Trent – and was at Melwood for the official unveiling of the squad’s ratings for the new version – FIFA 21.

Jota and Andy Robertson teased Trent, who as we know, is hilariously competitive in every single aspect of life!

We’re glad to see he’s taken to the squad and the sense of humour nice and quickly.