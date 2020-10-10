(Video) Lallana explains moment Klopp told him he had to leave Liverpool: ‘He was very honest…’

Adam Lallana is now in Brighton and we really hope the midfielder shines on the south coast.
The midfielder enjoyed his Anfield tenure and had a spell in the middle, when Jurgen Klopp first arrived, when he was one of the German’s best players.
Lallana has explained to 5 Live the moment Klopp told him that he should probably find another club.
Interestingly, it was as far back as October 2019 – and just days later – Lallana came off the bench at Old Trafford and scored v Manchester United.
He simply wouldn’t have got minutes for us this term, but he should be proud of what he achieved while a Red.
And we’d very much like him to help keep Brighton up.
"He said to me, I should be playing more…and he can't offer that to me" 💔
🗣️ @officialAL20 reveals a conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp and how he knew his time at #LFC was over.
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 9, 2020
