(Video) Lallana explains moment Klopp told him he had to leave Liverpool: ‘He was very honest…’

Adam Lallana is now in Brighton and we really hope the midfielder shines on the south coast.

The midfielder enjoyed his Anfield tenure and had a spell in the middle, when Jurgen Klopp first arrived, when he was one of the German’s best players.

Lallana has explained to 5 Live the moment Klopp told him that he should probably find another club.

Interestingly, it was as far back as October 2019 – and just days later – Lallana came off the bench at Old Trafford and scored v Manchester United.

He simply wouldn’t have got minutes for us this term, but he should be proud of what he achieved while a Red.

And we’d very much like him to help keep Brighton up.