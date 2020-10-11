(Image) ‘It was emotional…’ LFC fans will love the text Robbo sent Hendo after lifting the UCL trophy

Jordan Henderson played his way into Liverpool folklore over the last couple of years, guiding the Reds to historic Champions League and Premier League titles.

Nobody knows the captain better than the players themselves, and full-back Andy Robertson has revealed an emotional text he sent the skipper after lifting ‘ol’ big ears’ in Madrid.

In his new book, Robbo included the message he sent to Hendo in full (which you can see below) and Liverpool fans are going to love every word of it.

‘Now You’re Gonna Believe Us’ is brilliant and there are some really nice snippets of information in it – we’d wholeheartedly recommend fans to pick it up – and you can do so here.