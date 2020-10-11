Liverpool confirm squad numbers for 2020/21 with four big changes

Liverpool have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2020/21 season, with a slight reshuffle among the existing members and new signings.
Curtis Jones was the initial notable change, swapping 48 for the iconic 17 shirt, most recently worn by Ragnar Klavan – but famously worn by Steven Gerrard.
Kostas Tsimikas was the first singing the Reds made this summer – and was given No.21, most recently worn by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who switched to No.15 after Daniel Sturridge left the club last summer.
Thiago Alcantara eventually signed for Liverpool in the final month of the transfer window – and was given the 6 shirt, most recently worn by Dejan Lovren.
Diogo Jota, the Reds’ most recent signing, was given No.20 – made vacant by Adam Lallana’s departure this summer – after wearing No.18 at Wolves, which is occupied by Takumi Minamino.
A full list of the squad numbers are below, with everyone else keeping their old numbers:
1. Alisson
3. Fabinho
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Gini Wijnaldum
6. Thiago
7. James Milner
8. Naby Keita
9. Bobby Firmino
10. Sadio Mane
11. Mo Salah
12. Joe Gomez
13. Adrian
14. Jordan Henderson
15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
17. Curtis Jones
18. Taki Minamino
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
23. Xherdan Shaqiri
26. Andy Robertson
27. Divock Origi
32. Joel Matip
59. Harry Wilson
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
67. Harvey Elliott
72. Sepp van den Berg
76. Neco Williams
