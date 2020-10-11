Liverpool confirm squad numbers for 2020/21 with four big changes

Liverpool have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2020/21 season, with a slight reshuffle among the existing members and new signings.

Curtis Jones was the initial notable change, swapping 48 for the iconic 17 shirt, most recently worn by Ragnar Klavan – but famously worn by Steven Gerrard.

Kostas Tsimikas was the first singing the Reds made this summer – and was given No.21, most recently worn by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who switched to No.15 after Daniel Sturridge left the club last summer.

Thiago Alcantara eventually signed for Liverpool in the final month of the transfer window – and was given the 6 shirt, most recently worn by Dejan Lovren.

Diogo Jota, the Reds’ most recent signing, was given No.20 – made vacant by Adam Lallana’s departure this summer – after wearing No.18 at Wolves, which is occupied by Takumi Minamino.

A full list of the squad numbers are below, with everyone else keeping their old numbers:

1. Alisson

3. Fabinho

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Gini Wijnaldum

6. Thiago

7. James Milner

8. Naby Keita

9. Bobby Firmino

10. Sadio Mane

11. Mo Salah

12. Joe Gomez

13. Adrian

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

17. Curtis Jones

18. Taki Minamino

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

23. Xherdan Shaqiri

26. Andy Robertson

27. Divock Origi

32. Joel Matip

59. Harry Wilson

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

67. Harvey Elliott

72. Sepp van den Berg

76. Neco Williams