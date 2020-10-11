Liverpool have started negotiations for new goalkeeper with Championship club – report

Liverpool have reportedly opened negotiations with Stoke City for goalkeeper Jack Butland, with Jurgen Klopp keen on adding another senior stopper to his squad.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim the boss has lost confidence in the experienced Adrian, who hasn’t been able to recapture his early form at Anfield.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs to buy and sell with each-other and in Europe ended last week, but teams in the EFL are still able to broker deals.

This means the Reds could attempt to prise a player from the English second division, should Klopp and see fit.

While we certainly wouldn’t suggest Liverpool are too good to take players from the Championship, we just aren’t sure there is anything in the rumour.

Butland could serve as a better back-up option than Adrian, who has struggled for form over the last 12 months, but we can’t see Klopp going for it.

It’s not outside the realms of possibility, mind you – with the Reds once bringing in Steven Caulker on a short-term basis to help with a defensive injury crisis.

One to watch, Reds – but we aren’t going to tell you to hold your breath this time.