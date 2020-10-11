Liverpool & Man Utd devise project which will shift power to the elite & abolish the EFL Cup

Liverpool and Manchester United have been working together behind the scenes on potentially the biggest shake-up in English football since the foundation of the Premier League.

As revealed by the Telegraph, ‘Project Big Picture‘ will effectively tilt power in favour of the elite, stripping the bottom 14 clubs in the top division of having a vote in decision-making processes.

One glaring issue with this alone is that long-standing top-flight clubs such as our rivals Everton, who have spent a record 117 seasons playing at the pinnacle of English football, will no longer have a say.

Other changes listed in the report include a reduction of the number of teams in the Premier League from 20 to 18 – like the German Bundesliga – and abolishing the EFL Cup and Community Shield.

An interesting idea is one of the promotion system, which could involve both clubs up for promotion from the Championship and those threatened with relegation from the top-flight.

Of course, it’s not an entirely selfish endeavour – some of the listed benefits of ‘Project Big Picture‘ include a huge payment of £250million to the lower leagues in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read the Telegraph's full report on this here