Minamino played 71 minutes for Japan in stalemate with Cameroon – here’s how he got on

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino started for Japan against Cameroon in an international friendly this week and was substituted off in the 71st minute for Daichi Kamada.

The game ended in a 0-0 stalemate, but ‘the Samurai Blue‘ put in an impressive shift in the Netherlands and were particularly threatening on the right-side of attack.

It was fairly tame affair, with Cameroon frustrating Japan at times, leading to a couple of yellow cards for Genki Haraguchi and Takehiro Tomiyasu early on.

Minamino played centrally, with Ritsu Doan and Haraguchi on the wings, but was a key cog for his team when they broke forward to attack.

Interestingly, the squad was made up entirely of players from outside of Japan, with locals forced into a two-week quarantine if they were to travel to Europe for the fixture.

It was amazingly Japan’s first game of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Taki was more than excited post-match, sharing a photo of himself in the national team’s kit online.

We’d like to just take a moment to fully appreciate Japan’s new home kit, by the way. Gorgeous!

Minamino could be involved again on Tuesday, as the Liverpool star and his national team-mates are up against Ivory Coast in another friendly.