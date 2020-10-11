(Photos) Thiago is out of isolation and Liverpool fans will love what he’s been up to

Liverpool superstar Thiago Alcantara is now out of isolation after contracting COVID-19 and has been walking around the city he now calls home.

The Spaniard was forced into a ten-day isolation period after catching the virus, but has now taken a stroll around one of the most popular areas of the city centre.

Thiago shared two photos of himself near Concert Square in Liverpool, a short walk from the Albert Dock, as he was exploring his new home.

Take a look at the photos below:

