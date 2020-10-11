(Video) Harvey Elliott slams half-volley beyond ‘keeper from 20 yards in England training

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been training with England U17 during the international break, and will have turned heads with a belter of a strike.

In what appeared to be an 11 v. 11 match made up of players from the wider squad, the winger picked up a loose ball just outside the penalty area and smashed it home.

With the power Elliott managed to get on his shot with his stronger left foot, the goalkeeper stood no chance. A tidy finish from the youngster, indeed!

While technically not a half-volley, as the ball bounced twice, it’s still an incredible effort.

Take a watch of the video below (via England/FA):