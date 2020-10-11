(Video) Idiot Man Utd fan says Barkley & Winks are better than Hendo; LFC captain wouldn’t get in Ole’s team

Live football radio shows often bring out some of the most deluded characters, with the likes of talkSPORT capitalising on that side of the market greatly.

BBC Radio 5 Live have had their fair share of oddballs lately, with a Manchester City fan claiming Liverpool are a fraud of a team and will ‘bottle it’ this season.

In a more recent iteration of their show, Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage spoke to a Man United fan about Jordan Henderson playing for England.

He said the Liverpool captain isn’t up to scratch, and suggested Ross Barkley, Harry Winks, Declan Rice and Dele Alli are all better than Hendo.

Take a watch (listen) of the clip below (via BBC Radio 5 Live):