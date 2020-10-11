(Video) Trent mugging off Maguire & Rice in England training is glorious viewing

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on international duty with his England team-mates at the moment, and is in action for the Three Lions tonight against Belgium.

Everyone at Liverpool will be hoping the full-back returns fit at firing for the upcoming Merseyside Derby, and he’s certainly shown he’s sharp in training.

In what seems to be a 5 v. 5 or 7 v. 7 drill, Trent receives the ball in the penalty area, before dancing past Declan Rice and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

That little spin at the end before slotting home – glorious!

Take a watch of the video below (via England/FA):